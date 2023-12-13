Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 20,854 Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $11,730,490.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,052 shares in the company, valued at $149,656,237.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $11,730,490.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695,052 shares in the company, valued at $149,656,237.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,016.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. 9,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $61.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

