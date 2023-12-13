Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 9,199 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,010,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 259,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.05.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,650. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

