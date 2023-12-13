Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 9,461 Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 218,408 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $4,073,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 141,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 128,920 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,002,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $157.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.