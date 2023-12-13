Delphi Management Inc. MA Buys New Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $682,191,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of SF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $65.11. 143,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

