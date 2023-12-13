Delphi Management Inc. MA Buys New Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Sterling Infrastructure comprises 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

STRL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,197. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

