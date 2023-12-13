Delphi Management Inc. MA Buys New Stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Westlake Chemical Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLKP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WLKP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $777.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.97. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.46 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,561.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

