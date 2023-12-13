Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.09 Million in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRN. Barclays boosted their price target on Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 13,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,689. The company has a market cap of $517.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.10. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.41%.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

