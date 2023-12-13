Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.24 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,667,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,700,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,656. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.