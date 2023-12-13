Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.39 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.76. 2,878,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,633,461. The firm has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

