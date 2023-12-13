Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.40 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Amdocs makes up about 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 136,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DOX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. 105,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,795. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.44.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

