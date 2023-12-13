Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.42 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. KLA accounts for 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.06.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $562.44. The company had a trading volume of 150,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,497. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $564.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

