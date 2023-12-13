Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,535 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock worth $1,929,729 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.