Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,637 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 420,580 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,959,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. 277,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,627. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

