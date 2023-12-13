Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,816 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.7 %

TPR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. 357,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,075. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

