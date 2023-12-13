Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 10,369 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. AGCO comprises 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.86. 98,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,564. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $122.80.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.