Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes $1.30 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $752,780,000 after purchasing an additional 262,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,957,000 after acquiring an additional 664,456 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. 224,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,532. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

