Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,841,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104,785 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,609,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,080 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,974,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 457,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TECK shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

