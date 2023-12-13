Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.9 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $246.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

