Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares to Split on Friday, December 15th

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Friday, December 15th. The 6-5 split was announced on Friday, December 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 15th.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $311.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Featured Articles

