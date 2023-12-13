Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,052,000 after buying an additional 5,956,937 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 987,365 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $20,839,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $15,644,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 68,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

