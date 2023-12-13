Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 321,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,002. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

