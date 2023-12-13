Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Position Raised by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $934,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,239. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

