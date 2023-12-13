Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Purchased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,883. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

