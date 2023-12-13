Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,234,000 after buying an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,416. The stock has a market cap of $736.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

