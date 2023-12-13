Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 6.1%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.55 and last traded at $83.25. Approximately 1,427,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,864,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 711,759 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,740,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $949,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

