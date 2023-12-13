Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11,063.6% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 687,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,882,000 after buying an additional 681,736 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 271,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $16,446,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. 100,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,975. The firm has a market cap of $882.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

