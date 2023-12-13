Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.39 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corre Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

