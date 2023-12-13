DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 92 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,786,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,550,219.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,550,219.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $258.02. 1,666,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.