DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.