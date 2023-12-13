DT Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

BA stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $249.57. 1,459,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,803. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $250.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day moving average of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

