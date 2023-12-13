DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 388 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.50. The stock had a trading volume of 544,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

