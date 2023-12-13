DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,433. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $83.59 and a one year high of $99.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

