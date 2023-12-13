Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 403.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 10,392.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

