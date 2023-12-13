Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 292,543 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 292,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 3.1% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

