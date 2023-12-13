Dunhill Financial LLC Buys Shares of 27,626 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $242,253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

