Dunhill Financial LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MA opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.07 and a 200-day moving average of $395.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.32.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.