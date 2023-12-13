Dunhill Financial LLC Invests $255,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after buying an additional 416,081 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after buying an additional 1,412,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 737,314 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

