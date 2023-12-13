Dunhill Financial LLC Invests $387,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $217.00 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.