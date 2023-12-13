Dunhill Financial LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,591,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 447.7% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 38,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $234.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day moving average of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $746.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.