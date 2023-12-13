Dunhill Financial LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,634 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in SEA by 14.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 525,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SEA by 15.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

SEA Trading Down 0.4 %

SE stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $88.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

