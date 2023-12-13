Dunhill Financial LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

