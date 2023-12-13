Dunhill Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11,256.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.