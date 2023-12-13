Dunhill Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,730,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 749,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $187.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

