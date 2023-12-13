DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of KSM opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $8.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
