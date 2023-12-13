Edouard (Ed) Peter Buys 11,080 Shares of Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) Stock

Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF – Get Free Report) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter acquired 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.40 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$15,512.00 ($10,205.26).

Edouard (Ed) Peter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Edouard (Ed) Peter acquired 226,638 shares of Duxton Farms stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.40 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$317,293.20 ($208,745.53).

On Monday, December 4th, Edouard (Ed) Peter purchased 250,003 shares of Duxton Farms stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.40 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$350,004.20 ($230,265.92).

Duxton Farms Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

Duxton Farms Company Profile

Duxton Farms Limited primarily engages in the sowing and harvesting of dryland and irrigated crops in Australia. The company is also involved in the infrastructure maintenance and upgrade; trading and breeding of livestock; and sale of grains, pulses, and lucerne. It offers hay, cotton, wheat, barley, canola, and field peas, as well as cattle, sheep, and wool.

