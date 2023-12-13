Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,336 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for approximately 1.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Element Solutions worth $39,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESI opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.