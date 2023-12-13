Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $224.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average is $214.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

