ELIS Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,845.15 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $75,845.15 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,428.48 or 0.99984616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011286 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009864 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003669 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03248541 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $75,762.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

