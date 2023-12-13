Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 45.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 174,366 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. 493,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,551. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

