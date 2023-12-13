Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. Endava has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

